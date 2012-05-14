Assembly to Vote on Minimum Wage Hike

Assembly Democrats say they have the votes to approve a minimum wage hike when a bill comes to the floor on Tuesday.

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is announcing that his house will vote on a bill to raise the minimum wage from the current $7.25 cents an hour to $8.50 cents an hour and that the measure is likely to pass.

“I think it’s an obligation that we have to the working poor,” said Silver. “People who work shouldn’t be poor.”

The vote comes as a new Siena College poll finds more than three quarters of New Yorkers support raising the minimum wage. The increase is not supported by the Republican led- State Senate, Governor Cuomo has so far been neutral.