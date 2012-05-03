Need to Know Rochester: Cities Facing Bankruptcy

In his State of the City address this week, Rochester Mayor Tom Richards says cities like Rochester can no longer rely on property tax revenue to provide the services citizens expect. He's calling for a new way of financing city governments. Without that, he warns, cities are destined for cultural, social, and financial bankruptcy. We'll explore this issue with former Rochester Mayor William Johnson, now a distinguished public policy professor at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Also, we hear from more local parents whose children have been bullied. Several parents and advocates spoke out during a recent presentation at The Little Theatre featuring Miss New York Kaitlin Monte.