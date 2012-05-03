Governor Says Minimum Wage Hike "Dubious"

The Catholic Church as weighed in on raising the state’s minimum wage, but Governor Cuomo says the chances of an increase becoming law are “dubious”.

The state’s Catholic Bishops, in a letter, said church members who work on the front lines with New York’s working poor find that many are unable to make ends meet, and are “on the brink of homelessness”. They called on Cuomo and the legislature to agree to increase the minimum wage. Cuomo says “philosophical differences” between Democrats who want the increase, and Republicans who oppose it, have stalled the legislation, but he says both sides are “still talking” .

“I wouldn’t handicap it at this point,” said Cuomo. “But I wouldn’t be exceptionally optimistic.”

Cuomo says he’s “usually” supported a minimum wage increase.

When asked further about the legislation’s chances for passage, the governor gave a one word answer.

“Dubious,” Cuomo said.

Meanwhile Assembly Minority GOP Leader Brian Kolb wrote an op ed piece in the New York Post, calling the bill a “job killing “mandate.