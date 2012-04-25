© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Cuomo Adresses Presidential Speculation: Flattering, but Distracting

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published April 25, 2012 at 3:00 PM EDT
Governor Cuomo, speaking for the first time about speculation that he might want to seek the presidency in 2016, says he finds the talk “flattering”, but he says overtly political talk can be “distracting” when he’s trying to govern and get along with both parties in the legislature.  

“All I’m working is being the best governor I can be, “ said Cuomo. “That’s really, really where I am in my heart, and that’s where I’m going to stay”.

Cuomo says he does not want to be “pushed politically”.

“I’ve seen this movie before,” he joked, referring to rampant speculation about the political aspirations of his own father, former Governor Mario Cuomo, two decades ago.   “And I know how it turns out.”

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver says he thinks Secretary of State, former First Lady and Senator from New York Hillary Clinton would make a good candidate for President next time around, saying she's a “great talent,” but he says Cuomo is also a “great democrat who is a potential leader.”

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
