Poll Finds New Yorkers Unhappy with State Government Secrecy, But They Don't Blame Cuomo

A new poll finds that while New Yorkers still think very highly of Governor Cuomo, they are not as happy with recent developments in Albany that include a secretive, middle of the night legislative session, and gerrymandered legislative district lines.

The poll, by Quinnipiac University, finds Governor Cuomo’s approval ratings are at nearly an all time high, with 68% of New Yorkers saying he’s doing a good or excellent job in office.

But Quinnipiac’s Mickey Carroll says the voters surveyed are less enthralled with some of the action in Albany over the past month, including, an all night session of the legislature that approved, among other things new district lines manipulated by majority party legislators. Around three quarters, 76%, believe the “lack of transparency” over the policy issues decided that night are a “serious” problem, and 68% were concerned about the gerrymandered new district lines. But Carroll says they aren’t ready to lay all the blame on the governor.

“People are concerned about the way things are done in Albany,” said Carroll. “But the primer doer, the governor, they think very, very highly of”.

Sue Lerner, is with Common Cause, a government reform group that fought vociferously for non partisan legislative district lines. She says she says she’s not surprised that New Yorkers don’t like decisions made behind closed doors.

“This secretive approach to government, it’s totally unnecessary, and New Yorkers agree.” said Lerner. “The public doesn’t accept the explanation, ‘don’t worry, we’ll handle it’.”

Governor Cuomo and the legislature did agree to work toward passage of a constitutional amendment that they say will result in less partisan Senate and Assembly lines when the next maps are drawn, ten years from now. And they did approve the state budget during daylight hours.

But the governor, speaking to reporters in Buffalo, did not quarrel with the poll’s findings.

“Look, I understand you can always do better,” said Cuomo, who says the goal is a “perfect process”.

“While it’s a worthy goal, it’s often unattainable,” the governor admits.

As the poll indicates, for now voters seem willing to give the governor the benefit of the doubt.

