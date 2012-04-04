© 2021 WXXI News
Cuomo Won't Rule Out Min Wage Hike

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published April 4, 2012 at 5:17 PM EDT
A new poll finds the overwhelming majority of New Yorkers would like to see the state raise its minimum wage. Governor Cuomo does not rule the proposal out.

 

The Quinnipiac poll found that 78% of those surveyed think the state’s minimum wage should be higher than the current $7.25 an hour, with more than half saying it should be increased to over $8.50 cents an hour.

 

Assembly Democrats back the idea, in a statement Speaker Sheldon Silver urged swift action, saying “It’s time to raise the minimum wage”.  Senate Republicans disagree, and say now is not the time.  

 

Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking in Syracuse, did not rule out the idea altogether .

 

“I think it’s too soon to tell”, said Cuomo who says he’s supported an increase in the minimum wage in the past, but that some say to increase it now would cause lay offs and hurt job creation.  

 

Cuomo says he’ll try to broker a compromise in the next few weeks.

 

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
