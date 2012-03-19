© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Albany in Depth with WXXI Capitol Bureau Correspondent Karen DeWitt

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 19, 2012 at 9:13 AM EDT

WXXI News Director Julie Philipp talks with Capitol Bureau Correspondent Karen DeWitt about the latest political deals in Albany and the impact on the rest of the state.

Click on the video box below to watch the interview which first aired on WXXI's Need to Know Rochester on Friday, March 16, 2012.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
