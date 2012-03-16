© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Former Governor Pataki Fires Up GOP Convention in Rochester

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 16, 2012 at 1:32 PM EDT
3-16Pataki.jpg

Former Governor George Pataki was the keynote speaker at the GOP convention in Rochester. Pataki gave a fiery speech against President Barack Obama, and says this year’s election is a fight for the very “soul” of the nation.

The normally laid back former governor gave a red meat speech aimed at energizing delegates. Pataki says

the health care act that opponents call Obamacare is the worst law he’s seen in his lifetime. Pataki says the President has deeply divided the county and  driven up the national  debt by billions of dollars.

“He is stealing from our future,” Pataki said. “To pay off political interests.”

“We have got to stop it,” said Pataki, to applause.

Pataki only once mentioned Mitt Romney, the GOP presidential candidate that he is supporting,  but said afterward that even if another candidate like Rick Santorum wins the nomination  he’d be “perfectly willing to work very hard” to get him elected President.

Pataki also praised the current governor, Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat saying Cuomo’s “made some very positive steps”.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
