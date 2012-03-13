© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Legislative Leaders Say Pension Reform Agreement "Very Close"

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 13, 2012 at 6:35 PM EDT
3-13LdrsBB.jpg
Assembly Speaker Silver, Senate Leader Skelos answer questions after budget meeting

 

Governor Cuomo and legislative leaders are inching toward an agreement on pension reform. Cuomo, in an interview with public radio, says he’d give up his demand to call the reform a new benefit tier, if lawmakers agree to changes that will achieve the same amount in savings.

 

Cuomo says he’s not “wed” to calling any pension reform agreement a new Tier , if lawmakers agree to a plan that saves the same amount of money. He predicts massive lay offs of local government workers if no deal is struck, saying cities and towns are nearly broke.

 

“They will lay off teachers and firefighters and police now, because they can’t afford it,” Cuomo warned.

 

Legislative leaders, speaking after a budget conference committee meeting, say the real issue is achieving savings for state taxpayers and property taxpayers, as well as security for workers, and they say they are discussing a number of pension reform options. They say an agreement on pension reform is “very close”. 

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
