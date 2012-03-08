GOP US Senate Candidate: Pay More Attention to Economy, Not Social Issues

George Maragos, the front running Republican to challenge US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand admits he faces an “uphill battle,” but the former banker and now Nassau County Comptroller says he’ll spend up to $5 million dollars of his own money to compete.

George Maragos has secured the 25% of delegate support he’ll need to be placed automatically on the Republican primary ballot for the Senate seat, he says he expects more endorsements from county leaders in the coming days before the GOP convention March 16th. Maragos is pro life and personally against gay marriage, though he says he respects New York’s same sex marriage law. But he says he’d rather focus on improving the economy, and says too much attention has been paid to social issues in the GOP Presidential campaign lately .

“The crises that we’re facing in our country are not the social issues, they’re the economic issues,” said Maragos. “We’re losing sight of that.”

Maragos says he needs $15 million dollars to run a credible campaign, and is willing to spend several million of his own fortune to do it. He’s facing potential primary challenges from Rye Town Supervisor Joe Carvin and New York City Attorney Wendy Long.