© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo Threatens Budget Showdown Over Pension Reform

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 8, 2012 at 4:06 PM EST
2-15Cuomogeneric.jpg

Governor Andrew Cuomo is threatening to force pension reform through a recalcitrant state legislature if his proposals are not agreed to as part of the state budget.

Cuomo, who’s seeking a new benefit tier with lowered pension payments and a 401k option, says if the legislature does not agree with his plan by the time the state budget is due March 31st,  he may try to force the proposal through as part of a budget spending extender.

“If we come to a resolution with the legislature, fine,” Cuomo said. “Otherwise the alternative mechanism is through extenders.”

The governor says he hasn’t given up yet, and is talking to key lawmakers, as well as meeting with union leaders, though he denies that he is “negotiating” with the unions over pension reform. Cuomo also would not rule out separating the issue of pension reform from the budget altogether, though he says it’s a “vital part” of his spending plan.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt