© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Leaders Noncommittal on New Pension Tier

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 6, 2012 at 2:39 PM EST
12-3CapitolStockBB.jpg

Legislative leaders spoke to a large gathering of AFSCME union members at the Capitol Tuesday who are opposed to Governor Cuomo’s pension reform plans. They offered support to the workers but remained neutral on the controversial issue.

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Tom Libous told union members the Senate wants to crack down on pension abuse, but he did not mention Governor Cuomo’s plan for a new pension tier with reduced benefits and the option of a 401k style plan. Afterward, Senator Libous would not commit to the governor’s proposal, other than to say further discussions are necessary .

“It needs a lot of work,” said Libous.

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, who told AFSCME members that they should not be punished for the Wall Street crash,, says details of pension reform must first be settled between Cuomo and the unions.

The governor wants the legislature to approve pension reform as part of the new state budget, which is due at the end of the month.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt