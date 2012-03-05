Poll Finds Cuomo's Approval Rating Slips

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s popularity has slipped a bit in a new poll released Monday, but with a 69% approval rating, it seems the governor does not have much to worry about.

The Siena College poll finds that Cuomo’s approval rating among voters is down five percentage points from last month, but Siena’s Steve Greenberg says he doesn’t view that as a trend yet.

“His favorability rating, his job performance rating, are still the envy of any politician or elected official anywhere,” says Greenberg.

The poll also finds most voters believe Cuomo has improved the ethical standards and fiscal condition of the state, but has had no effect on the state’s infrastructure or day to day economic conditions of New Yorkers. By a narrow margin, respondents say they think the governor’s policies on education had made matters worse, although in a separate question, most approve of the governor’s efforts to win a new teacher evaluation system.

