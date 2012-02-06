Occupy Briefly Disrupts Budget Hearing

Occupy protesters briefly disrupted a state budget hearing at the State Capitol Monday, saying they were angered by inequities in the tax system.

About two dozen Occupy demonstrators chanting “hey you, millionaires, pay you’re fair share unfurled banners at a legislative budget hearing on taxes. They held a brief mike check denouncing the state’s tax policies, then left.

Occupier Stefan Fink says he’s unimpressed by recent actions by Governor Cuomo and the legislature to renew a temporary tax surcharge on the rich and says more basic inequalities need to be addressed.

“They’re just talking about talking and not doing anything,” said Fink.

After the disruption, which lasted less than five minutes, lawmakers calmly resumed the hearing, which featured testimony by the state tax commissioner.