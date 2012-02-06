© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Occupy Briefly Disrupts Budget Hearing

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published February 6, 2012 at 4:04 PM EST
2-6Occupiers.jpg

Occupy protesters briefly disrupted a state budget hearing at the State Capitol Monday,  saying they were angered by inequities in the tax system.

About two dozen Occupy demonstrators chanting “hey you, millionaires, pay you’re fair share unfurled banners at a legislative budget hearing on taxes.  They held a brief mike check denouncing the state’s tax policies, then left.

Occupier Stefan Fink says he’s unimpressed by recent actions by Governor Cuomo and the legislature to renew a temporary tax surcharge on the rich and says more basic inequalities need to be addressed.

“They’re just talking about talking and not doing anything,” said Fink.  

After the disruption, which lasted less than five minutes, lawmakers calmly resumed the hearing, which featured testimony by the state tax commissioner.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
