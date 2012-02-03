Will NY's Minimum Wage Increase Along with Legislators' Pay?

This week’s New York NOW on WXXI-TV features a one-on-one interview with longtime Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (D- Manhattan).

This week he put out a proposal that would raise New York's minimum wage to $8.50 per hour in January of 2013. It will surely pass his chamber, but is the governor on board?

Silver sat down with WXXI Capitol Bureau Correspondent Karen DeWitt of New York State Public Radio. He also talked about why he's pushing for a pay raise for his fellow lawmakers.

Watch the preview in the video box below, and tune in for the full interview on New York NOW Friday night at 9:00 on WXXI-TV.