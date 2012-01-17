Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Live Coverage of Governor Cuomo's Budget Address on WXXI
WXXI will provide live coverage of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget address today at 2:00 p.m.
WXXI Capitol Bureau Correspondent Karen DeWitt's preview outlines some of the proposal.
You can watch the governor's budget presentation beginning at 2:00 p.m. live on WXXI-TV or in the video box below. You can also listen on WXXI-AM 1370 and WRUR-FM 88.5.