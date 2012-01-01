Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Cuomo's State of the State Address Live on WXXI at 1:30 Today
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will deliver his second State of the State Address Wednesday, January 4th at 1:30 p.m. WXXI will carry the speech live on WXXI-TV, WXXI-AM 1370 and WXXINews.org.
This will be Cuomo's first State of the State speech during which he can discuss a record of achievement as governor. Last year's address came just days after his inauguration following a decisive election victory in November of 2010.
New York NOW's Matt Ryan put together the video montage below looking back at Cuomo's first year in office.