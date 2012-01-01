© 2021 WXXI News
Cuomo's State of the State Address Live on WXXI at 1:30 Today

WXXI News
Published January 1, 2012 at 2:30 PM EST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will deliver his second State of the State Address Wednesday, January 4th at 1:30 p.m.  WXXI will carry the speech live on WXXI-TV, WXXI-AM 1370 and WXXINews.org.

This will be Cuomo's first State of the State speech during which he can discuss a record of achievement as governor.  Last year's address came just days after his inauguration following a decisive election victory in November of 2010.

New York NOW's Matt Ryan put together the video montage below looking back at Cuomo's first year in office.

