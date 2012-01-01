Cuomo's State of the State Address Live on WXXI at 1:30 Today

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will deliver his second State of the State Address Wednesday, January 4th at 1:30 p.m. WXXI will carry the speech live on WXXI-TV, WXXI-AM 1370 and WXXINews.org.

This will be Cuomo's first State of the State speech during which he can discuss a record of achievement as governor. Last year's address came just days after his inauguration following a decisive election victory in November of 2010.

New York NOW's Matt Ryan put together the video montage below looking back at Cuomo's first year in office.