Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Cuomo's Countdown Clock to Tax Changes

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published December 30, 2011 at 1:58 PM EST
Governor Andrew Cuomo has begun a count down clock to promote tax code changes approved in December that will lower taxes for the state’s middle class.

Cuomo convinced state lawmakers in early December to approve the tax code changes, which reinstate an income tax surcharge on the wealthiest New Yorkers, those making over $2 million dollars a year. The new laws also lower taxes on the middle and upper middle class, those making from $40,000 to $300,000 a year.  People earning from $300,000 up to  $2 million dollars will also get a tax break, compared to the previous year, because they will no longer be subject to the tax the rich surcharge. 

Governor Cuomo has placed a count down clock on his official website, saying that after midnight January 1st, the state will have some of the lowest income tax rates in 58 years.

Click Here to view countdown clock.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
