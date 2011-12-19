© 2021 WXXI News
Reform Group Proposes What It Says Are Non Partisan Maps

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published December 19, 2011 at 3:35 PM EST
State lawmakers have not yet released their proposed  maps for new district lines. A government reform group has tried to fill the void by releasing its own set of maps that it says are a model for non partisan districts.   

Sue Lerner, with Common Cause, says her group has released proposed maps of legislative districts that it says are non partisan, and are based on grouping regions and neighborhoods with similar characteristics together.

“They’re built on factors that are important to people, not politicians,” said Lerner.

Lerner says when the changing demographics in the state are taken into account, the district do end up favoring Democrats, who out number registered Republicans in the state by nearly two to one.  The GOP controls the State Senate by just one vote.

Meanwhile, a legislative committee continues to work to draw new lines. Governor Cuomo says he’ll veto any that are gerrymandered or partisan.  

The full maps can be found on the Common Cause website.

 

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
