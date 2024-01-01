Max Schulte / WXXI News Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

Hosted by WXXI’s Jasmin Singer, Environmental Connections explores the climate-related topics affecting Rochestarians and beyond. From the impact of food choices and electrification to the future of rainfall and the choice of whether or not to have kids, this lively talk show doesn’t shy away from discussing what matters – and what should – when it comes to environmental preservation. Join Jasmin and her expert panelists as they dive into the depths of these pressing issues, offering insights, solutions, and thought-provoking dialogues that aim to inform and inspire.