EPA challenges developers to make Braddock Bay Marina the greenest on the Great Lakes

Restoration of Braddock Bay is still underway, but officials and developers are already looking forward to the construction of a new marina.

The Braddock Bay Restoration project is broken down into three phases. Phase one was completed in March, with over 300 acres of wetlands restored. Currently, the project is in its second phase, with ongoing construction to dredge the boating channel and build a barrier beach.

At a press conference celebrating the project's progress, Judith Enck from the EPA said these projects are vital to restoring the ecosystem, which has been beat up by major storms in the past. She also issued a challenge to developers for the next phase of the project: the marina renovation.

"Let's make this the greenest marina in all of the Great Lakes," she said.

Enck called for sewage pump outs and environmentally friendly paint. She even suggested the marina's restaurant forgo plastic bags and disposable utensils.

Anthony Daniele, of Daniele Family of Companies, says they are committed to green infrastructure and will do as much as is economically feasible. Plans include a new restaurant as well as a new docks and a convenience store.

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich says he's excited about the economic benefits. The marina is expected to have three hundred boat slips.

"You've got 300 boaters out, not only fueling their boats, but also enjoying meals here." Reilich also said the new beach would attract a "hub of activity."

The marina renovations are expected to begin next year.