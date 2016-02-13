© 2021 WXXI News
adirondack_rail_road.jpg
Arts & Life
Adirondack Railway Decision

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published February 13, 2016 at 1:26 PM EST
adirondack_rail_road.jpg
northcountrypublicradio.org
/

ALBANY (AP) The Adirondack Park Agency has signed off on a proposal to divide a state-owned rail corridor, with rails upgraded from Big Moose north to Tupper Lake and removed to establish a trail from Tupper to Lake Placid.

The 34-mile trail could be used in the winter by snowmobilers and skiers. It could be used by bicyclists and others the rest of the year.

Track upgrades from Big Moose to Tupper Lake would extend the excursion rail service by 45 miles.

The railroad now runs from Remsen, just outside Utica, north to Big Moose.

According to the park agency, snowmobile use would continue along the entire length of the travel corridor.

The plan still needs final approvals from the state conservation and transportation departments.

adirondack_railroad_extension.png
Credit adirondackrr.com

Associated Press
The Associated Press
