Adirondack Railway Decision

ALBANY (AP) The Adirondack Park Agency has signed off on a proposal to divide a state-owned rail corridor, with rails upgraded from Big Moose north to Tupper Lake and removed to establish a trail from Tupper to Lake Placid.

The 34-mile trail could be used in the winter by snowmobilers and skiers. It could be used by bicyclists and others the rest of the year.

Track upgrades from Big Moose to Tupper Lake would extend the excursion rail service by 45 miles.

The railroad now runs from Remsen, just outside Utica, north to Big Moose.

According to the park agency, snowmobile use would continue along the entire length of the travel corridor.

The plan still needs final approvals from the state conservation and transportation departments.