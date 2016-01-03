Cornell Mural Celebrates 100 Years of Birding

© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Arts & Life
WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published January 3, 2016 at 11:22 AM EST
cu_wall_of_birds.jpg
Cornell U
/

ITHACA (AP) Cornell University is celebrating the centennial of its Lab of Ornithology with a giant mural featuring 270 species from the 243 modern bird families.

The 70-foot by 40-foot mural was done by scientific illustrator Jane Kim. She devoted more than two years to create "From So Simple a Beginning: Celebrating the Evolution and Diversity of Birds.''

The mural, which took 16 months to paint, is at the lab's visitor center in Ithaca. It also includes 27 dinosaurs and pre-historic beasts because birds are descendants of those animals.

Kim, who had to use a cherry picker boom to work on the birds of Africa, spent a year doing prep work. That included visits to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago and the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research in South Dakota.

cu_wall_of_birds_-diagram-fade.jpg
Credit Cornell U

