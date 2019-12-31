Chaz Bruce: Educating through TikTok and social media

Life has changed a lot for 35-year-old Rochester musician and dancer Chaz Bruce since last spring when, after a decade in education, he left his position as a music teacher at School 17 to pursue a full-time career as a social media influencer and entrepreneur.

With 2.6 million followers and 51.1 million "likes" (and counting) on the emergent social media platform TikTok, Bruce's star is rising quickly as he's embraced the role of internet celebrity, cultural ambassador, and educator-at-large in the last year.

Chaz Bruce was recently featured as one of CITY Newspaper's Rochester 10. You can read more of his profile here.