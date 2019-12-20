Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Teachers union considers no-confidence vote for RCSD leaders
Teachers across Rochester’s schools wore black on Friday to acknowledge the mid-year layoffs of 109 educators, which the school board approved Thursday in a 5-2 vote. The layoffs are part of a larger plan to bridge a nearly $65 million budget shortfall.
In a message to his colleagues Friday, Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski called Superintendent Terry Dade and the school board’s decision irresponsible. Urbanski also announced that his group will consider a no-confidence vote for the board and Dade.
All this as the union and Dade prepare to enter talks for a new contract. The union agreed to put the talks on hold until the fiscal crisis was averted.