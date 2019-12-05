© 2021 WXXI News
Sands Family Foundation donates $3 million to FLCC for nursing program expansion

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 5, 2019 at 2:30 PM EST
Concept drawing of the new Sands Center for Allied Health

Finger Lakes Community College has received the largest gift in its history. The Sands Family Foundation will donate $3 million to FLCC to help it more than double its nursing program.

The donation will cover nearly half the cost of an expanded wing at the main campus in Canandaigua. It will be called the Sands Center for Allied Health.

Besides the associate degree program FLCC now has for registered nursing, the college will also launch a licensed practical nursing certificate program.

Thompson Health will partner with FLCC to provide instructors for both the RN and LPN programs. The new wing on the main campus will also include a lab for instruction with holography. FLCC is currently piloting the use of holographic visors that allow students to view three-dimensional images of organs and systems.

