© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rochester teachers' union chief concerned about budget plan

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 14, 2019 at 7:04 AM EST
adam_urbanski.jpg
James Brown
/
WXXI

A top union official in the Rochester City School District is not completely on board with a plan released by the district superintendent this week to come up a more realistic budget for the current school year.

Adam Urbanski, longtime head of the Rochester Teachers Association, says he knows that Superintendent Terry Dade is dealing with a challenging situation.

Dade told the school board finance committee Tuesday night that he’s recommending a 5% staff reduction to help make sure the district is not facing a situation again next year where it could be potentially tens of millions of dollars in the red.

That reduction would cut about 168 teaching positions, some of which may be cut through attrition, but there still are expected to be layoffs.

Urbanski says he’s worried about the impact on students and programs, and feels the district should look at other ways of cutting expenses, including focusing on the reduction of expenses at the top ranks of the administration.

“I think this needs to be thought through a little more deeply to its conclusion and I think that they can afford to cut more in the bureaucracy at central office.” Urbanski emphasized that, “neither students nor their teachers caused the problem. Why should they bear the brunt of it, and why should parents have to be told that their children will have larger class sizes…they will go without some electives,” Urbanski said.

But even with his disagreement on the budget cutting plan as it stands now, Urbanski praised Dade for working collaboratively with the unions and he hopes that process can continue.

Tags

Arts & LifeRCSDRochester City School District1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman