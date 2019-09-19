MCC President Anne Kress is a finalist for a college position in Virginia

Monroe Community College President Anne Kress is a finalist to lead Northern Virginia Community College.

According to the news release on that college’s website, Kress is one of three finalists. Northern Virginia Community College enrolls more than 75,000 at its six campuses and is the largest institution of higher education in Virginia.

Kress has been president at MCC since 2009, and she is also co-chair of the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council.

The community college in Virginia says that finalists for the job will be visiting their campuses between September 23 and October 1. That will include community meetings and a formal interview with the board.

On Thursday afternoon, Kress released this statement:

“Northern Virginia Community College is a dynamic, innovative institution committed to student success and to serving a diverse and growing regional economy. It is an honor to have been nominated for consideration as NOVA’s next leader and to have been selected as a finalist in its presidential search. While that search moves forward, I remain focused on serving and advancing MCC, as I have each day for more than ten years. I am proud to be part of MCC’s inspiring community of learners.”

Also on Monday, the Chair of the MCC Board of Trustees, Barbara Lovenheim had this statement:

“Anne Kress is the nationally recognized and respected leader of an institution that is among the top community colleges in the country, so it is not a surprise that she would attract the interest of Northern Virginia Community College. As that process continues, President Kress remains fully committed to serving Monroe Community College, our students, and our community with the dedication to excellence that she has demonstrated every day over the past decade at our outstanding College.”