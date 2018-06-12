© 2021 WXXI News
Pittsford Schools create Inclusivity Advisory Committee

WXXI News
Published June 12, 2018 at 2:45 PM EDT
A new Inclusivity Advisory Committee is coming to the Pittsford Central School District.

Superintendent Michael Pero says they received around 70 applications for the all-volunteer committee.

"What a better way to approach it than have a group of caring people come together that have expertise in certain areas, and help guide us with recommendations relative to bringing that diverse population together."

Pero says public schools deal with a range of inclusivity issues, and although the mission for the committee is still forming,  he has a few hopes of what the group might focus on.

"I think about this group being one that’s able to look at certainly systems and structures, a group that’s able to provide guidance relative to board of education policy or regulations or procedures, potentially professional development."

Pero says he would like the committee to look at current demographic data around trends that are specific to Pittsford Schools.

The Inclusivity Committee is a follow up to a religious observance advisory committee that looked at the role of religion in schools.

Monthly meetings will begin the fall.

