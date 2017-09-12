Brockport Teacher named NYS Teacher of the Year

A Brockport School District teacher has been named the New York State Teacher of the Year.

The honor goes to Christopher Albrecht, a fourth-grade teacher at the Fred W. Hill School in Brockport, where he has taught for 20 years. He has spent the last 14 years teaching fourth grade.

Brockport Schools Superintendent Lesli Myers says the district “couldn’t be prouder of his achievement,” and school principal Brandon Broughton says that Albrecht “is always accessible and takes great joy in celebrating his students’ successes with them.”

In 2015, Albrecht began an afterschool running program for fourth- and fifth-grade students with a focus on building self-confidence in special needs children.

Albrecht received his award in Albany from Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa and State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia.