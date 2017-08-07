Rochester kids explore farm life and food in Rush

One recreation center in Rochester went on a field trip to better connect kids to the food they eat.

On a warm summer day, a group of kids from the Humboldt Recreation Center in Rochester hopped on a bus and drove 20 minutes out to the town of Rush, to spend the day learning about farm life and the hard work and processes that go into food production.

Something that co-owner of Stonecrop Farm, where the trip took place, Gregory Hartt believes should happen more.

"For us, it’s really important to bring all members of the community out here in particularly in kids because there’s a lack of connection to where food comes from at this point, in a lot of American society in general."

Sara Scott helped set up the field trip, she’s the Coordinator of horticulture and environmental Programming for the City of Rochester.

Credit Caitlin Whyte / WXXI News

“Where does the egg come from, how does that happen, how does it get to us? I think that it’s good for them to see. Then a big thing that the staff and I talk about a lot is having that empathy and connection to the animals that are our food so it’s not just a take, take, take; but also an understanding that these are living creatures that are giving up their energy for us to thrive.”

The kids had the chance to see chickens, ducks, pigs and piglets. They also toured a green house where Stonecrop Farm grows ginger and turmeric.

With plenty of excitement and dirt on their shoes, the trip probably didn’t spur any new farmers, but maybe a new understanding of where the food and animals we eat come from.