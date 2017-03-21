© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Local member of the Board of Regents is re-elected

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 21, 2017 at 2:42 PM EDT
State Education building in Albany

The  New York State Legislature has re-elected two members of the Board of Regents including Vice Chancellor, and Rochester attorney, T. Andrew Brown, as well as Regent Nan Eileen Mead.

Brown was first elected to the board in 2012. He was named Vice Chancellor after Betty Rosa replaced Chancellor Merryl Tisch who did not seek re-election.

The board also welcomed a new member, Susan Mittler, who led the Ithaca teachers union for a number of years. She replaces James Tallon, a Binghamton-based  Regent. Mittler is now a visiting lecturer at Cornell University.

Tallon was on the board for 15 years.  Members of the board are elected by a joint session of the state legislature.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
