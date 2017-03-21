Local member of the Board of Regents is re-elected

The New York State Legislature has re-elected two members of the Board of Regents including Vice Chancellor, and Rochester attorney, T. Andrew Brown, as well as Regent Nan Eileen Mead.

Brown was first elected to the board in 2012. He was named Vice Chancellor after Betty Rosa replaced Chancellor Merryl Tisch who did not seek re-election.

The board also welcomed a new member, Susan Mittler, who led the Ithaca teachers union for a number of years. She replaces James Tallon, a Binghamton-based Regent. Mittler is now a visiting lecturer at Cornell University.

Tallon was on the board for 15 years. Members of the board are elected by a joint session of the state legislature.