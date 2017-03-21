Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Local member of the Board of Regents is re-elected
The New York State Legislature has re-elected two members of the Board of Regents including Vice Chancellor, and Rochester attorney, T. Andrew Brown, as well as Regent Nan Eileen Mead.
Brown was first elected to the board in 2012. He was named Vice Chancellor after Betty Rosa replaced Chancellor Merryl Tisch who did not seek re-election.
The board also welcomed a new member, Susan Mittler, who led the Ithaca teachers union for a number of years. She replaces James Tallon, a Binghamton-based Regent. Mittler is now a visiting lecturer at Cornell University.
Tallon was on the board for 15 years. Members of the board are elected by a joint session of the state legislature.