RIT grad to sign for singers at the Super Bowl

RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf has a connection to the Super Bowl this weekend.

On Sunday, RIT/NTID alumnus Kriston Lee Pumphrey will sign the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful” prior to kickoff.

Pumphrey is a 2010 graduate of RIT’s College of Applied Science and Technology and will perform along country music star Luke Bryan and Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo, who are three of the original cast members of the Broadway show Hamilton.

This will be Pumphrey’s first time performing at the game. He lives in Washington, D.C. and works for an online video network.