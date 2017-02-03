MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.
RIT grad to sign for singers at the Super Bowl
RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf has a connection to the Super Bowl this weekend.
On Sunday, RIT/NTID alumnus Kriston Lee Pumphrey will sign the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful” prior to kickoff.
Pumphrey is a 2010 graduate of RIT’s College of Applied Science and Technology and will perform along country music star Luke Bryan and Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo, who are three of the original cast members of the Broadway show Hamilton.
This will be Pumphrey’s first time performing at the game. He lives in Washington, D.C. and works for an online video network.