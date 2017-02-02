New early education app for parents of young children

ROC the Future is rolling out a new mobile app designed to help parents foster everyday learning opportunities for youth up to age 5.

It's called ReadyRosie, which is another tool in the parent's toolbox to take an active role in their child's development, according to Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

"The mobile and online application uses a series of well thought out videos to give parents of children ages 0 to 5, ideas on how to embrace early learning, using everyday scenarios," she said.

Deputy Superintendent for Teaching and Learning for the Rochester City School District, Dr. Kendra March, says early learning starts at home with parents.

"They are the child's first and most important teacher. It is so important for our children to learn the foundational skills long before they enter kindergarten, and even pre-kindergarten," she said.

The videos show parents in everyday learning situations.

ROC the Future, the city, its school district, and other partners are providing this mobile education tool for city parents of young children.

Parents can register at readyrosie.com

Here's Mayor Warren talking about the new mobile learning app:

Click here to see an example of one of the videos.