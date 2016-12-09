World of Inquiry Students Taking Steps Toward a Higher Education

The World of Inquiry's senior class took part in a college march Friday, bringing along with them a letter of intent, and a thank you for people who helped them along the way.

It was the third College March for graduating seniors at the school, as they marched from the School of Inquiry on University Avenue all the way to Rochester City Hall, about a 20 minute walk on a cold December morning.

"We walked from our school to City Hall to mail our letter of intent thanking someone in our lives for helping us get to where we are right now," said senior Jayshawana Israel, who applied to several schools, including Virginia State University, Cornell and Duke.

She says she wants to be an orthopedic surgeon or cardio thoracic surgeon.

Mayor Warren and World of Inquiry studens

Senior Terrell June says those letters contained a thank you note for some important people.

"People that we're thankful for, that got us on our journey and helped us out throughout the whole school year. My mother, my counselor, my principal, and best friends," he said.

Board of Education President Van White says the college march was emblematic of what many students have had to endure to get to where they are today.

"The conditions that they had to march through today the slippery roads, the traffic, navigating through the streets, it's somewhat symbolic of what many of these students have had to go through," he said.

White says that's all the more reason we should rejoice in them meeting their goal.

School officials say 100 percent of seniors from the World of Inquiry applied for college.

Here's Mayor Warren addressing students from World of Inquiry: