4 Struggling Rochester Schools Avoid Additional State Supervision

Four Rochester schools, which have been struggling academically, have learned they will not be forced to deal with increased supervision by the state.

New York State Education Commissioner Mary Ellen Elia has announced that nine out of 10 persistently struggling schools in the state made demonstrable improvement during the 2015-16 school year.

That includes four schools in Rochester, the East Lower School and East Upper High School, James Monroe High School and School 9, the Dr. Martin Luther King School.

Actually, an exception was made for East Upper High School, which scored a demonstrable improvement index of less than 40 percent. But the commissioner determined that school can continue without additional state supervision since East High is being administered through a special arrangement with the University of Rochester.

If persistently struggling schools fail to make demonstrable improvement, the state can force the appointment of an independent receiver who would assume full managerial authority for the school and implement an intervention plan.