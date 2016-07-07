Several Charter Schools Get State Funds To Share Best Practices

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Eight charter schools in Rochester and New York City are getting $500,000 each to share what makes them successful.

The New York State Education Department announced the three-year, federally funded grants on Wednesday.

The schools are to use the grants to disseminate their best practices to school districts, including school leadership structures, professional development programs, disciplinary practices and school calendar changes.

The grants are going to the Bronx Charter School for Better Learning and Mott Haven Academy Charter School in the Bronx; Broome Street Academy in Manhattan; Hellenic Classical Charter School in Brooklyn; John W. Lavelle Prep Charter School in Staten Island; Leadership Prep Ocean Hill in Brooklyn; Renaissance Charter School in Queens and Genesee Community Charter School in Rochester.