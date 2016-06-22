Search For New Rochester School Superintendent is Extended

The Rochester Board of Education is extending its search for a new school superintendent, after the board failed to reach an agreement with its chosen candidate.

It was rumored earlier this month that Luvelle Brown, superintendent of the Ithaca School District, had been selected to lead Rochester schools. WHCUradio in Ithaca reported Tuesday that Luvelle said he will remain in Ithaca as long as the community and the school board want him to.

Rochester school board president Van White will not confirm or deny the identity of any of the superintendent candidates. He says he wants to preserve the integrity of the board’s closed selection process. Some community members have questioned the public’s lack of participation in the search, but White defends that decision.

"This was the best pool of applicants we've ever seen, so while we are not going to have a contract with this one finalist, I can tell you because this was a closed process, we have a great pool of applicants and a great pool of prospective superintendent candidates to choose from."

White said there were 27 applicants for the position, including some within the district and others from around the country. The school board interviewed 7 finalists.

White said he is confident that Rochester’s next superintendent will be named before the end of July.

"We are not waiting for Superman. In the end, we'll have a partner in education, a leader in education, but most importantly, one thing will not change. We will have the same teachers and the same parents and those are the people who will have to work with our next superintendent and be super people, superheroes."

Interim Rochester school superintendent Linda Cimusz has agreed to remain in that position until July 31.