Push for Funding for Community Schools

A group of parents and advocates gathered at School 44 in Rochester to call on the State Senate to include $200 million dollars in funding for community schools that the State Assembly has approved in their proposed budget.

School 44 was one of the city school district's receivership schools, and people like Lydia Rodriguez, with the Alliance for Quality Education/Metro Justice Education Committee, would like to see it converted into a community school.

"A community school isn't just a public school within a community, it's a neighborhood hub that combines high quality academics and enrichment, with on-site health and social services. It's not just for the students, but for families and the entire community."

Rodriguez says such a school would draw parents and students in with programs and services which can tie the community together.

"Everything is inside the school. There are doctor's offices, resources for parents, there are classes that parents can take, learning different languages, english as a second language. There's dentists, social workers, everything in a community is inside the school. Therefore the child doesn't have to miss school to go to an appointment, they can go to their appointment, and when they're done, they can go straight to class."

Advocates site national studies that show community schools have higher graduation and attendance rates, reading and math scores.

Senator Joe Robach issued a statement:

“I support community schools, and anticipate another year of record investment in K-12 education in New York State. I have worked diligently with the local delegation to work toward funding all students and schools in Greater Rochester.”

A spokesman for Senator Rich Funke also issued a statement:

"Senator Funke supports the community schools model. He recently voted to fully-fund local schools, like School 44, to help every student here earn a job-ready education by graduation."



Video: Greg Rice is resident in the 19th ward, who has created a solar car project. He says a community school would be a focal point for the community and keep kids in school: