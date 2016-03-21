Rochester Attorney Named Vice Chancellor Of The Board Of Regents

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York's Board of Regents has elected Betty Rosa as chancellor of the state's education policy-making body.

Rosa, a former superintendent from the Bronx, replaces Merryl Tisch, who's stepping down from the board after 20 years, the last seven as its leader.

Rosa was elected Monday during the Board of Regents' meeting in Albany. The board elected Rochester attorney T. Andrew Brown as vice chancellor. Brown is also a former Corporation Counsel for the City of Rochester.

Tisch oversaw several major policy changes during her tenure, including the state's adoption of the Common Core learning standards and teacher evaluations that relied in part on student test scores.

Rosa was endorsed by groups that opposed some of those reforms, including leaders of the opt-out movement that saw thousands of students refuse to take state assessments in protest of their high-stakes consequences for students and teachers.