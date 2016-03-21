Local Students Share Princeton Prize in Race Relations

Two local high school students have been recognized by the Princeton Club of Rochester for their work to improve race relations in their schools and neighborhoods.

The winners of this year's Princeton Prize in Race Relations are Thomas Cuyler of the School without Walls and Miles Christopher Perry of Greece Arcadia High School.

Perry helped to establish a high school class and a club called MOSAICS, which explores diverse cultures. He said he was inspired to create a more racially and culturally supportive environment in his school after witnessing classmates shout “Terrorist!” at a female student who was wearing a hijab.

Perry has noticed a shift in some of the students who are enrolled in the class or involved in the club.

"A lot of people in my class, dreadfully, where kind of homophobic or transphobic, or didn't know too much about the topic,” Perry said. “So, we decided to make a change and bring in someone from the Gay Alliance. They talked to us about what it's like to be (transexual) or gay, and it really changed a lot of people's perspectives who were in the class."

The other prize winner, School Without Walls senior Thomas Cuyler, is leading a student group called GIS, or Geographical Information Systems Scholars. They used geo-coded data to map minority-owned businesses throughout the Rochester area, which Cuyler found inspiring.

"I'm a young, black male myself, so when I see other young black individuals doing what I would like to do, it's like, 'I can do it now.' "

Cuyler’s group won a $50,000 grant from the City of Rochester. The money is being used to hire more than fifteen young people who will be using GIS to find solutions to crime-related neighborhood problems.

Cuyler and Perry will split the $1,000 Princeton Prize. They will also be flown to Princeton University April 28-30 to participate in the Princeton Symposium on Race with winners from the other 24 Princeton Prize communities across the U.S.