New York Expands Master Teacher Program

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published March 12, 2016 at 3:50 PM EST
School_9_Classroom_0.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is expanding a program designed to keep top teachers in the classroom.

The New York State Master Teacher Program started in 2013 and gives participants a $15,000 annual stipend for four years as a way to reward high-performing teachers. New York's 623 master teachers teach science, technology, engineering and math at middle schools and high schools in almost 300 districts.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says additional funding for the program will allow more teachers to join.

As part of the expansion, some schools in central New York, Long Island and western New York will host a pilot program designed to help students who are English-language learners as well as special education students.

Associated Press
