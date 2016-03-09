Three Vacancies Filled On The NYS Board Of Regents

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers have filled three vacancies on the state's education policy-making body.

The Legislature on Tuesday elected Luis Reyes, Nan Eileen Mead and Elizabeth Smith Hakanson to the 17-member Board of Regents.

Reyes is a former member of the New York City Board of Education who was endorsed by supporters of the movement to opt children out of annual statewide math and English assessments.

Mead is involved in several New York City public education advocacy groups.

Hakanson has more than 32 years in education, including teaching high school and middle school in the Syracuse City School District.

They will fill the seats of outgoing Chancellor Merryl Tisch and Vice Chancellor Anthony Bottar, who are not seeking reappointment, and Charles Bendit, who resigned.