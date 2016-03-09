© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Three Vacancies Filled On The NYS Board Of Regents

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published March 9, 2016 at 1:52 AM EST
12-3CapitolStockBB.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers have filled three vacancies on the state's education policy-making body.

The Legislature on Tuesday elected Luis Reyes, Nan Eileen Mead and Elizabeth Smith Hakanson to the 17-member Board of Regents.

Reyes is a former member of the New York City Board of Education who was endorsed by supporters of the movement to opt children out of annual statewide math and English assessments.

Mead is involved in several New York City public education advocacy groups.

Hakanson has more than 32 years in education, including teaching high school and middle school in the Syracuse City School District.

They will fill the seats of outgoing Chancellor Merryl Tisch and Vice Chancellor Anthony Bottar, who are not seeking reappointment, and Charles Bendit, who resigned.

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press