Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

University Of Rochester Awarded More Than $766,000 In Federal Grants

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 24, 2016 at 3:49 PM EST
university_rochester_logo_2.jpg

The University of Rochester will receive more than $766,000 in federal grants.

That according to Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, who says one grant, for about $450,000, comes from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, It will be used to fund immunology research.

The second grant of about $316,000 will be used to fund research on how children learn to perform both basic and complex mathematics. That grant comes from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
