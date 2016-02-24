University Of Rochester Awarded More Than $766,000 In Federal Grants

The University of Rochester will receive more than $766,000 in federal grants.

That according to Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, who says one grant, for about $450,000, comes from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, It will be used to fund immunology research.

The second grant of about $316,000 will be used to fund research on how children learn to perform both basic and complex mathematics. That grant comes from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.