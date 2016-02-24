Mini-Grants Help MCC Students Stay in School

A new grant program at Monroe Community College is aiming to keep students enrolled in school despite unexpected financial emergencies.

The program, called Dreamkeepers, provides mini-grants of up to $500 for students who have costs related to things like child care, transportation, or medical expenses that can't be covered through other means.

Lloyd Holmes, vice president of student services at MCC, says worries over financial problems can derail a student's education.

"These students are saying, ' If I can't get my car repaired, I can't come to school. I have no way to get there.’ So, we're providing the service so that we can allow students to be able to focus on their education."

Since the Dreamkeepers program began in October, 42 students have been given grants averaging $425. 138 students applied for the grants. Holmes said those who do not get money are directed to other services in the community.

"As an institution, we don't want to assist a student one time and then say 'We're done with you.' We want to track these students and be sure that they're getting the services that they need."

To qualify for the grants, students must have a GPA of 2.00 or higher and meet other criteria. They must also demonstrate that they have exhausted all other financial possibilities to address their problem.

Holmes said the payments of the grants are not made directly to students in most cases, but to a third party such as a utility or an auto repair shop.

Students interested in more information about the program should visit MCC’s counseling center and veteran services office on the Brighton Campus or the student services office at the Damon City Campus.

The Dreamkeepers program at MCC was funded in part by a donation from alumni Timothy and Robin Wentworth. The college says it is working to establish an endowment to support the effort in perpetuity.