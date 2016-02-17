© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Group Calls for Education Equity in New York State

WXXI News | By Veronica Volk
Published February 17, 2016 at 3:49 PM EST
image1.PNG
Veronica Volk
/
WXXI News
Executive Director Bill Easton points to growing inequity under Governor Cuomo's administration

An education group in New York says funding inequality between the richest and poorest schools in the state is growing under Governor Cuomo's administration.

Bill Easton is the Executive Director of The Alliance for Quality Education.

"The governor has failed to keep the commitment to fairly and adequately fund schools like Rochester's in poor communities."

The group reports an almost $10 thousand per pupil spending gap between the 100 wealthiest and 100 poorest schools. They say the gap is reflected in fewer educational and extra curricular programs.

Alvina Manning is the mother of four kids in the Rochester City School District. She says, her experience was a lot different from theirs.

"When I was going to school, we had floor hockey, we had ballet classes, we had drama classes. They don't have that anymore for the kids."

In their report, the Alliance for Quality Education calls for a $2.9 billion increase in school aid, and Easton says the 2016 budget is the time to implement it.

"There's ways for the state to fund it, one of those is through a slight tax increase on millionaires."

Such a tax was proposed by the New York State Assembly earlier this month but was rejected by the governor.

The Alliance for Quality Education's report says this funding would close the gap to less than $3,000 a student.

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is an editor and producer for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk