Group Calls for Education Equity in New York State

An education group in New York says funding inequality between the richest and poorest schools in the state is growing under Governor Cuomo's administration.

Bill Easton is the Executive Director of The Alliance for Quality Education.

"The governor has failed to keep the commitment to fairly and adequately fund schools like Rochester's in poor communities."

The group reports an almost $10 thousand per pupil spending gap between the 100 wealthiest and 100 poorest schools. They say the gap is reflected in fewer educational and extra curricular programs.

Alvina Manning is the mother of four kids in the Rochester City School District. She says, her experience was a lot different from theirs.

"When I was going to school, we had floor hockey, we had ballet classes, we had drama classes. They don't have that anymore for the kids."

In their report, the Alliance for Quality Education calls for a $2.9 billion increase in school aid, and Easton says the 2016 budget is the time to implement it.

"There's ways for the state to fund it, one of those is through a slight tax increase on millionaires."

Such a tax was proposed by the New York State Assembly earlier this month but was rejected by the governor.

The Alliance for Quality Education's report says this funding would close the gap to less than $3,000 a student.