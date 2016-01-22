New Interim RCSD Superintendent Brings over 40 Years of Experience to the Job

Linda Cimucz says the superintendent's chair is nothing she ever really aspired to, and she took the job under very regretful circumstances.

But she says she wants to keep the district moving in the right direction for the permanent superintendent.

Cimusz was named interim leader after Dan Lowengard resigned do to health reasons.

Cimusz has 40 years of experience and she'll use that to help advance the district's attendance initiatives.

"Pulling on my experience as a high school principal in a high poverty school in Syracuse, we made some very substantial gains so I hope I can lend some best practices to that, and work with the principals to just kind of tweak what they're doing."

In her interim role, she says she's focused on attendance, receivership schools, and the budget.

Cimucz says she'll use resources to bring the right people to the right places to do the right things with students in mind.

Cimucz adds she was salutatorian in her high school graduating class, but didn't even apply to go to college. She wanted to be a dancer, instead.

Her father said 'no" and took her to SUNY Cortland, where she became a student teacher and got hooked immediately.

Her resume includes experience as a teacher, principal and state official in Texas.

She worked 22 years in Syracuse schools.

Cimusz will hold the job for the next 6 months until a permanent replacement is made.