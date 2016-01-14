School Board President: Money Alone Won't Turn Around District

Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed s $991 million dollar increase in school aid, a figure the leader of the State Association of School Business Officials has called "woefully inadequate."

But the President of the Rochester Board of Education, Van White, says money alone won't improve educational outcomes.

"I want to tell the governor and this entire community, that our efforts to turn around this district aren't hinging upon how much aid we get and we have to do a better job making do with what we have."

White says the district needs to do a better job a allocating its resources judiciously, no matter how much money the state provides.

He says they are in the beginning stages of the budget process and don't have an exact figure on what the district will be getting from the state.

As for some of the governor's education proposals, White says the his idea to invest $100 million to support the transformation of failing schools to community schools will be helpful, since there are many schools in the district subject to receivership.

White also supports the governor's proposals to invest more in Pre-K, and the $200 dollar supplies credit for teachers who often have to purchase school supplies out of their own pocket.