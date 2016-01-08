Change In Leadership At Two Area High Schools

There’s a change in administration at East High School, which is now being administered through the University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education.

AnibalSoler is no longer principal of the East Upper School. Marlene Blocker, the current Lower School Principal, will assume oversight of grades 6 through 12.

The announcement came from East High Superintendent Shaun Nelms who did not say why the switch was made, but he says officials wish Soler well and thank him for his years of service at East H.S.

It was also reported Friday that Walter Larkin Jr. will become the principal at the Edison Career and Technology High School. According to the Democrat & Chronicle, he replaces Brad Zilliox, who officials say is pursuing other career opportunities.