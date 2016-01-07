Mayor: City's 3 to 3 Learning Initiative Showing Progress

One of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren's priorities when she took office was to improve educational outcomes for children.

She established the "3 to 3 Inititative," after convening the Early Learning Council.

It's out with a progress report, and Warren says as a result they've enrolled more children in Pre-K and reading programs, revamped library and recreation center programs last summer, and expanded a free book distribution program, among others.

She says they are making progress, but more work still needs to be done to reinforce literacy, and enroll more three year olds in high quality Pre-K.

"We need to continue to engage our parents and let them know and encourage them to be their children's first teacher."

Warren says they've seen some tangible results, but it's still too early to say. She says they will continue to reinforce and do everything possible to encourage parents and children to be as diligent in reading as possible.

Warren plans to share some of the things that work in Rochester with other cities, and study other cities best practices in her new role as co-chair of the National League of Cities' Council on Youth, Education and Families.