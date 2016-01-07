© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Mayor: City's 3 to 3 Learning Initiative Showing Progress

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published January 7, 2016 at 1:25 PM EST
Mayor Lovely Warren's appointees to the Early Learning Council will hear from the public Tuesday evening at 6 in City Council Chambers.

One of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren's priorities when she took office was to improve educational outcomes for children.

She established the "3 to 3 Inititative," after convening the Early Learning Council.

It's out with a progress report, and Warren says as a result they've enrolled more children in Pre-K and reading programs, revamped library and recreation center programs last summer, and expanded a free book distribution program, among others.

She says they are making progress, but more work still needs to be done to reinforce literacy, and enroll more three year olds in high quality Pre-K.

"We need to continue to engage our parents and let them know and encourage them to be their children's first teacher."

Warren says they've seen some tangible results, but it's still too early to say.  She says they will continue to reinforce and do everything possible to encourage parents and children to be as diligent in reading as possible.

Warren plans to share some of the things that work in Rochester with other cities, and study other cities best practices in her new role as co-chair of the National League of Cities' Council on Youth, Education and Families.

